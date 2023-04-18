Binani: Court declines to hear motion, queries jurisdiction

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday declined the request to hear an ex-parte motion filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Dahiru-Ahmed (Binani).

Instead, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered Binani’s lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff, to address the court on whether it possesses the jurisdiction to hear the motion relating to the happenings in Adamawa State.

Justice Ekwo, who ordered the lawyer to file a written address, adjourned till April 26 for the hearing of the ex-parte motion and the applicant’s address on jurisdiction.

Binani had on Monday approached the court for leave to apply for judicial review of the administrative decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made on April 16th in respect of her declaration as winner of the governorship elections of Adamawa State held on March 18 and the supplementary elections of April 15.

The application for leave to bring the application for judicial review was contained in an exparte application filed on April 17, 2023.

However, when the matter was called Justice Ekwo told the counsel for Binani, Mr. Mohammed Sherif, to first address the court on issues of jurisdiction.

According to the court, Binani is to file her address on whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the application within three days.

Although one Afeez Matonmi had announced an appearance for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the court however declined to hear him on the grounds that he has not been served with court processes on the matter.

Binani alongside her party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the application seeking an order of Prohibition and Certiorari preventing the electoral umpire and its agents from taking any further steps toward the declaration of the winner of the elections pending the determination of her application for judicial review.

Sued with the Commission are the PDP and its governorship candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri listed as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The application was brought pursuant to Order 34 Rules 1a, order 3(1) & 3(2) a, b, c, Order 6 of the Federal High Court (civil procedure rules) 2019 and Section 251 (1)q & r of the 1999 Constitution, as well as Section 149 & 152 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

On the grounds upon which the application was brought, the senator argued that “the only court with power on a declaration made from the conduct of an election is only the Election petition Tribunal set up by the 1999 Constitution”.

According to her, after the completion of the vote in the supplementary governorship election of April 15, and the subsequent collation of the same results, INEC “declared her as the winner of the gubernatorial election and was thereby returned as elected.

The applicants said pursuant to the declaration any dissatisfied candidate is to resort to the tribunal for redress if any.

She faulted the cancellation of her declaration on April 16 based on some crisis caused by the PDP and its candidate Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, stressing that INEC “has no powers to cancel or declare the declaration as been made as null and void”.

“INEC after the declaration of Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed as the winner usurped the powers of the Election Petition Tribunal and declare the declaration null and void.

“The 1st respondent does not have the requisite powers to declare an election in which the winner has been declared null and void”.

The applicant further submits that the INEC being an agency of the government can have its actions, records and decisions checked by the court and only a court can nullify the actions of an INEC official and not the INEC itself.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng