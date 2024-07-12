Binance Nigeria representative docked on amended charge

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Friday, re-arraigned Binance Holdings Limited on four-count charge bordering on tax evasion allegations.

Nigerian representative of Binance, Ayodele Omotilewa, who was docked, took a plea on behalf of the company before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

He pleaded not guilty to the four counts.

The re-arraignment before Justice Nwite followed the discharged of the cryptocurrency firm’s executive, Tigran Gambaryan, and his fleeing colleague, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from the alleged offence in the last adjourned date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite, in a ruling on June 14, discharged and struck out Gambaryan and Anjarwalla’s names from the charge after FIRS’ counsel, Moses Ideho, filed a fresh amended charge wherein Binance is listed as sole defendant.

The judge also ordered the parties to address the court in the next adjourned date on whether the new Binance representative, Omotilewa, a Nigerian and a lawyer, should be docked to take a plea on Binance behalf.

Idoho had argued that since Omotilewa had been appointed by the company as its new representative in Nigeria, he should be ordered to enter dock to take plea on the amended charge on behalf of the cryptocurrency platform.

But Tonye Krukrubo, SAN, who appeared for Binance, opposed the application.

Krukrubo, who said Omotilewa was only appointed for specific purposes, said the new representative ought not to enter dock, but to watch brief at every sitting.

NAN reports that in the amended charge dated June 13 but filed June 14, Binance Holdings Limited is the sole defendant in the four-count charge.

Upon resumed hearing on Friday, Ideho informed the court that the matter was adjourned for the parties to address the court on whether the defendant’s representative, Omotilewa, should enter dock on behalf of the company.

He said he was ready to proceed.

But Krukrubo withdrew their objection, having been informed that Omotilewa would only be in the dock on representative capacity.

The four counts were read to Omotilewa, who pleaded not guilty.

The FIRS lawyer then sought a date for trial.

“In the light of the plea, we apply for a date to prove our charge against the defendant,” he said.

Justice Nwite fixed October 11 for commencement of trial.