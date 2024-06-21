Binance Executive facing lawful trial has access to Quality Medical Care – FG

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

It has become necessary for the Federal Government of Nigeria to address claims that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan is being held in unsavoury prison conditions in Nigeria, or that his health is deteriorating.

We would like to state that these allegations are false and should be ignored.

Gambaryan is being held in lawful detention and has access to quality medical care whenever required. He also has full access to consular services from his home government.

The Federal Government will not do anything to jeopardize his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is worth reiterating that his detention is a court-ordered one, and only the court can alter the terms or direct his release.

The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to follow due process in its quest to bring Binance to justice — a legitimate sovereign quest that is similarly being pursued in several other countries around the world.

This adherence to legal and diplomatic standards underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of its judicial processes. The executive is being treated with the utmost fairness, and his legal and human rights are being protected throughout the judicial proceedings.

