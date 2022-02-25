Billionaire kidnapper: Evans, two others sentenced to life imprisonment Latest News By Peter On Feb 25, 2022 16 Share Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos High Court in Ikeja on Friday sentenced Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and his accomplices – Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu to life imprisonment. The court found Evans guilty of the kidnap of Mr Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In a three-hour judgment, Justice Hakeem Oshodi found the three persons guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping. The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the other co-defendants, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, an ex-soldier; and Victor Aduba, also an ex-soldier. He held that there was no evidence linking them to the crimes. For a better society Continue Reading Billionaire kidnapper: EvansChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEvansLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 16 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram