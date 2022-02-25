Billionaire kidnapper: Evans, two others sentenced to life imprisonment

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos High Court in Ikeja on Friday sentenced Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and his accomplices – Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu to life imprisonment.

The court found Evans guilty of the kidnap of Mr Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In a three-hour judgment, Justice Hakeem Oshodi found the three persons guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the other co-defendants, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, an ex-soldier; and Victor Aduba, also an ex-soldier.

He held that there was no evidence linking them to the crimes.

