Bigi Emerges Most Innovative Carbonated Soft Drink Brand of the Year at Brandcom 2021 Awards

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand produced by Rite Foods has emerged as the “Most Outstanding CSD Brand of the Year” at the Brandcom 2021 Awards for its market leadership position in the beverage industry, surpassing its competitors in that category.

The Bigi brand which is from the stable of the truly Nigeria and world-class company has been the pacesetter with its 12 variants that have been the favourite beverage drink for families across the country, especially in times of celebration.

The Brandcom Awards in its third edition and organized by Brand Communicator Magazine, a foremost brand, and marketing magazine, was conceived to celebrate and honour brands, agencies, and notable individuals in the brands and marketing industry who are going the extra mile making impact in the industry. It was held at D’ Podium International Event Center, Lagos, on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Commending Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for the award, the organizer and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi, said the product has demonstrated that it is the market leader in the beverage industry with its variants, thus meeting consumers’ taste and preferences with the desired satisfaction.

He added that the product had also been adjudged as the best because of its immense contribution to the industry, with worthy initiatives that have been adding value to lives and truly deserve the award.

Commenting on the Bigi feats, the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, commended the organizers for recognizing the brand among others in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, especially for the uniqueness of its taste and refreshing attributes that make it exceptional in the sector.

She affirmed that the brand, which is termed by consumers as “Naija’s favourite” has been connecting with its consumers at various touchpoints of human development to continually revitalize them and also contribute to their well-being, as demonstrated through its numerous sponsorship initiatives.

Adedugbe pointed out that this has been evident in its support to the growth of the entertainment industry through its sponsorship of the “Progressive Tailors Club” movie premiere held at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki, Lagos.

It also powered the “Prophetess Movie Premiere” as part of its commitment to the promotion of Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills, and ideapreneurship.

In furtherance of that, it sponsored the Nigerian Idol, a musical reality show, which gave rise to the Bigi Media Idol for content drivers in the media, where they were rewarded and also to reinforce its sponsorship of the musical platform, and the fast-growing sector that contributes to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

It also made movie viewing more exciting with its partnership with Silverbird Cinemas nationwide to provide refreshing moments with its Bigi variants to movie-lovers while watching their favourite films.

In partnership with its Bigi water brand, the carbonated soft drink product had also supported sports development in the country through the sponsorship of the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, the Abeokuta 10km Marathon, as well as the Abeokuta King’s Cup Golf Tournament held recently in the ancient city, in Ogun State.