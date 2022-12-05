Bigi Drinks Flags Off Another Consumer-Centric Activity With – BRAK 2022; Improving The Living Conditions of Consumers Nationwide

Bigi Drinks, Nigeria’s most consumer-centric brand with 13 favourite flavours of refreshing soft drinks for every moment, from the stable of Rite Foods Limited, has flagged off a digital CSR campaign tagged BRAK 2022 to reward, celebrate and improve the living conditions of Nigerians and consumers nationwide.

BRAK means Bigi’s Random Acts of Kindness. It is a digital CSR campaign activated annually to give back to online consumers. It is aimed at rewarding Nigerians nominated by their friends and loved ones in need of support. The Bigi brand then reaches out to these consumers and rewards them with products as well as cash prizes to improve their living conditions.

To be part of the initiative, consumers online are asked to randomly tag or name the person they will like to extend their act of kindness to and why. The entries are collated and selections are made randomly to select 10 people to be surprised between 1st and 2nd week of December.

Abiola Aransiola, Traditional Marketing Lead, Rite Foods Limited stated during the flag-off that the initiative is in line with the brand’s commitment to reaching out to people in need and improving their lives all across the county. “It is not just our culture to find good deeds and reward them but we are passionate about people who strive to do good when they don’t need to. This is why Bigi rewards Random Acts of Kindness by consumers and Nigerians”, she stated.

She also added that “as a company, we are not only concerned about selling our array of refreshing products to Nigerians, but also committed to reaching out to our numerous consumers and Nigerians at the point of their needs by improving their living conditions across the country”.

Ms. Aransiola further stated that BRAK 2022 will be refreshingly rewarding as 20 Nigerians from different parts of the country will be gifted arrays of its revitalizing products as well as cash prizes to improve their living conditions.

The initiative was originally flagged off in 2019 as BRAKNOV, as it was celebrated in November. However, it has metamorphosed to BRAK, to allow for the Bigi brand to give back to its consumers and Nigerians all over the country at any time of the year by rewarding their random acts of kindness.

With the BRAK initiative, Bigi drinks have once again demonstrated its commitment to winning the hearts of consumers by not only offering quality refreshing soft drinks, but giving back to bring a meaningful difference that improves the lives of people and communities across the country.