Big guns record wins as Algeria run riot

Algeria, Cameroon and Egypt were among the top African sides which recorded victories in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria maintained their lead at the top of Group A table after annihilating Niger 6-1 at home with Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani both grabbing a brace.

Algeria are level on points with second-placed Burkina Faso, who thumped Djibouti 4-0 away with Abdoul Tapsoba grabbing a brace in a one-sided match on Friday evening.