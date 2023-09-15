Big Five Construct Nigeria Exhibition: Accolades as a leading Brand, Julius Berger and its subsidiaries, is celebrated by quality enthusiasts in Lagos

The Big 5 Construct Exhibition ended Thursday in Lagos with much accolades from visitors at the event for leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for quality products on display during the three-day international meet.

It would be recalled that Julius Berger had announced recently that its subsidiary companies will be participating in the landmark event. At the just concluded international exhibition, apart from the mother company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, its subsidiaries including Abumet (for premium aluminium and glass works), PrimeTech Design and Engineering (), Julius Berger Piling and Geotechnical Services, Julius Berger Facility Management Works as well as Julius Berger Idu Pre-cast Products, were all in active participation at the event in Lagos.

While the Julius Berger brand is uniquely renowned for its extensive portfolio of highly successful engineering construction projects, the company is now transforming into more than just a construction company that boasts of unique construction capabilities, project management expertise, and state-of-the-art engineering solutions that have solidified its position as a trusted and reliable partner for progress, its aluminium and glass subsidiary, Abumet, displayed outstanding designs, advanced fabrication techniques, offering sustainable solutions to clients’ needs.

Another subsidiary, PrimeTech displayed new and recently updated engineering and architectural designs including its comprehensive range of services, emphasising the company’s signature commitment to delivering efficient and sustainable solutions. PrimeTech’s service offerings include all structural, architectural, infrastructural, mechanical, electrical and pipe design and engineering services as well as work preparation and cost estimation services

Julius Berger Piling and geotechnical services were not left out. The subsidiary displayed some of its products and interacted with visitors to the stand on its piling and geotechnical engineering services with available specialist services in consultancy of varying scope and complexity.

The expansive Julius Berger pavilion at the Big 5 exhibition also had another subsidiary participating. The Idu Precast Products situated in Abuja put on display samples of its block and concrete products all moulded to the acclaimed Julius Berger standard ensuring that they meet the most stringent engineering requirements to withstand every elemental impact.

The Facilities Management Works Services subsidiary also participated with its highly skilled workforce busy interacting with visitors on services available. With the solution-oriented and quality stamp on the also quite experienced Julius Berger Facilities Management Works team, it was clear to significantly impressed visitors that they were the partners of choice for public and private organisations seeking high quality consistent, compliant, integrated asset management solutions.

An early visitor to the Julius Berger stand at the Big 5 exhibition is the Chairman, Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON.

In his remark at the stand, he said, “…we have come here to showcase our multi-talents and capabilities. We want the world to be reminded that Julius Berger is not just a builder of houses and bridges, but that we are into other unique aspects that affect humanity positively.”

Julius Berger’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Christian Bauer, said the company is delighted to be a participant at the Big5 Construct Nigeria event alongside its esteemed and horizontally integrated subsidiaries. The exhibition, he said, provided Julius Berger with a great platform to showcase the Group’s collective expertise, foster industry collaboration, and highlight its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that will continue to drive Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

As for the CEO of leading properties company, Lichfield Properties Limited, Dr. David Odi “…it was a nice experience moving inside the Julius Berger stand. The feeling I get is that Julius Berger is one big deal where you find a potpourri of highly professional services and products one must require to live a comfortable life.”

The operations Manager of Abumet, Markus Erhardt was hopeful of the fallouts of the Big 5 show. He said, “…we got valuable contacts and hopefully they would place good orders.”

The Project Evaluation Manager of Abumet, Mr. Werner Christian Willegger said,

the exhibition was good. “We expect something productively positive from this exhibition.” Looking around the exhibited Abumet glass and aluminium fabrications in the company’s pavilion, Werner said, “…this shows just a few of our jobs so far and we have marketed this premium grade quality to the equally enthusiastic visitors that you can see.” He added that “…the visitor traffic to our stand has been nice and we are expecting lots of contracts in the next business cycle after this exhibition.

All we had to do was show visitors our perfectly engineered products and they could see the cutting-edge quality for themselves. The marketing was a perfectly joyful activity for us. For Abumet, every client is King, and the feedback we are getting has been good.”

Mr. Karnauke Christoph head of Julius Berger Piling and Geotechnical Services, was clearly hopeful of good business post the exhibition. He said, “…it has been a unique experience here. We are very hopeful to convert all the enquiries we have entertained today into concrete contracts soon.”

Other Julius Berger officials present at the exhibition included the Brand Marketing Coordinator of Abumet, Esther Obong-Duruibe; and Mr James Agama and Prince Moses Duku, Fnipr, Heads of Corporate Communications and Media Relations Departments respectively.

