Biafra: You can’t stop Sit-at-home Order, IPOB fires back at Southeast govs

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday, reacted to the decision of the Southeast governors on its sit-at-home order.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said Southeast governors cannot stop the sit-at-home order in the region.

Speaking with newsmen, Powerful said the sit-at-home order was the only way people of the region can express their displeasure over the brutality by the Nigerian security agents in the Southeast.

He re-emphasised that the Mondays sit-at-home has been cancelled, adding that those enforcing it are not IPOB members.

According to Powerful: “South-East governors cannot stop the wishes of the people because they have failed the masses and sit-at-home is the only way our people show their displeasure and that they are tired of Nigeria and its security brutality in our territory. South-East governors have no stand to stop it.

“IPOB can only stop sit-at-home because they initiated it. We stopped Monday sit-at-home because we found out the implications on our people, but the Nigerian Government and their politicians hijacked it and killed people to implicate IPOB worldwide. Very soon, they will understand how we will handle it because we have discovered all their antics and gimmicks. IPOB will not allow that to continue.

“So South-East governors cannot do anything unless IPOB and the public do. We still stand on no more Monday sit-at-home and anybody enforcing it is not IPOB. They will get their reward soon; our people should stop Monday sit-at-home because IPOB has stopped it openly, and we are not going back on that. Last Monday, Hope Uzodinma recruited some hoodlums who were attacking people in the name of IPOB in order to implicate us as a violent group which is not and that attack was not from IPOB security.”

Following Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, the group had ordered people of the Southeast to sit-at-home every Monday.

IPOB had claimed that the order was to force the Nigerian Government into releasing its embattled.

However, the separatist group had reviewed its order only when Kanu was to appear in court.

