Biafra: Only people like us can decide whether Igbos will leave Nigeria – Okorocha

News
By Peter
45

Senator Rochas Okorocha, a 2023 presidential candidate has claimed that only people like him can decide if the country would disintegrate to pave way for the actualization of Biafra.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the lawmaker said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB lack the ability to separate Igbos from Nigeria as being agitated.

He said, “Only people like us can decide whether Igbos will leave Nigeria. The decision is not for our children to make because what we see while sitting down, they won’t see when they stand.

“These agitators are our children and what we ought to do is to make them understand what they need to know. It will be impossible for me to deny these children and say I don’t know them”.

On why he decided to run for the office of Nigerian president, the former governor of Imo State said he was moved by the economic crisis ravaging the country.

“Passion and vision brought me into the presidential race, I’m not happy with the way Nigerians are suffering and poor people cannot feed themselves”, he added.

 

 

