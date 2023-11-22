Beware of counterfeit injection in circulation, NAFDAC alerts public

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has alerted the public, particularly healthcare providers, to a batch of counterfeit Meronem 1g Injection being purchased in the country.

The notification of this product is contained in a public alert No. 036/2023, signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that the agency was equally notified about the injection by the Marketing Authorisation Holder Pfizer, who reported the incident, as received through a patient notification platform.

According to the NAFDAC boss, Pfizer reported that the vial content did not dissolve when reconstituted for use, and the crimp code did not match the code reported on the production documentation batch of 2A21F11, which is the semi-finished batch used for 4A21I17.

Adeyeye said: “The vial label compares favorably to the purported artwork version.

“Meronem (Meropenem trihydrate injection) is an antibiotic used to treat skin and abdominal (stomach area) infections caused by bacteria and meningitis (infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) in adults and children 3 months of age and older.

“The administration of the counterfeit product will pose a high risk to patients as the quality and safety are not guaranteed.”

She, however, advised healthcare providers and patients to obtain all medical products from authorized/licensed suppliers, adding that the products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked before purchase and administration.

Adeyeye also implored importers, wholesalers, and retailers to maintain vigilance within the supply chain and desist from illegal importation, distribution, and sale of counterfeit Meronem 1g injection and other substandard medicinal products.

She warned that anybody in possession of the counterfeit product should stop using it, adding that it should be submitted to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Adeyeye also called on those in possession of the counterfeit product to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional if they already used the product, or suffer from any adverse reaction after using the product.

The NAFDAC boss also advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of adverse drug reactions, or substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office, or NAFDAC phone number at 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.