Benue South: Abba Moro, Saleh pick PDP senatorial forms  

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The incumbent Senator representing

Benue South senatorial district, Senator Abba Moro and a former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Anthony Hassan Saleh on Thursday picked nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the senatorial election.

Speaking on his aspiration, Saleh said his antecedent and experience as a federal lawmakers will spur him to serve the Senatorial district better in the 10th Senate.

The aspirant said he has no fear in contesting against anyone either at the party level or during the 2023 election said he will better the performance of the incumbent, Senator Abba Moro.

He said “Benue South deserves better representation and I posses the requisite experience as a two terms federal lawmaker in the 7th and 8th House of Representatives where as a lawmaker, I moved 32 motions and 7 bills while co- sponsored over 200 bills.

“I empowered over 500 persons in my constituent and attracted various federal government projects into my constituency.

“With my performance and experience, I should be able to provide good, fair and qualitative representation to my people”.

Senator Moro said he wanted to extend spreading the dividends of democracy to other areas in the senatorial district, if he is reelected

Moro said he has done a lot in infrastructural development across the 9 local government areas in Benue South such as road, electrification, water, school building and health facilities projects.

He said ” there is high infrastructural deficit in my area but things can always get better.

“I am running again because of my desire to make life better for my people.

“In the Senate, I have sponsored relevant bills meant to transform the life of people. I sponsored the bill that evolved in the passage of local government autonomy in the constitution review process.

“Legislative work is a continuous, it is work in progress and I wish to continue if elected second time”.

Both said Senator David Mark, who is the leader of the PDP in Benue State is not interfering in the choice of party candidates in the state.

Rt. Hon. Saleh said “Senator David Mark is a very objective person. He is a democrat who has never endorsed and will never endorse anybody. This is someone who did not interfere in the primary election of his daughter”.