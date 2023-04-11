Benin Port Project: Edo govt, NPA, BPE, ICRC, others complete Request for Qualification exercise

To fast-track the development of the Benin Port Project, the Project Delivery Team has completed the Request for Qualification (RFQ), which sets actions in motion to accelerate the realisation of the project.

In a statement, the Chairman, Benin Port Project, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, said following the due process earlier initiated by the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Honourable Minister of Transportation had set up the Project Steering Committee (PSC) and Project Delivery Team (PDT) to ensure realisation of the Benin Port Project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, as already approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The Project Steering Committee and PDT comprise representatives from the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Federal Ministry of Justice (FMOJ), Federal Ministry of Finance (FMOF), Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Edo State Government (EDSG), and the Transaction Adviser (CPCS Transcom, Canada).

He said, “The Request for Qualification (RFQ) advertisement was approved by the PDT, and officially launched by the Transaction Adviser (CPCS) in both national and international media publications on 15th and 16th February 2023, and a virtual pre-application conference was held with prospective bidders on 22nd February 2023.”

Engr. Ogbeifun assured the commitment of the Edo State Governor to a transparent and competitive bidding process for the development of the Benin Port, to comply with international best practices.

Also, the Chairman of the PDT, Mrs. Ugo Madubuike, General Manager PPP, Nigerian Ports Authority, had assigned Mr. Wanka Ahmad (NPA) to head the PDT Sub-committee on RFQ Evaluation, and the exercise was professionally executed.

The Project Director, Dr. Joe Aigboduwa expressed appreciation to members of the evaluation team for their dedicated time, and the diligence exhibited during the exercise, and looked forward to further cooperation in continuation of the bidding process.

The Benin Port is a legacy project of the Edo State Government that would be a unique agro-based multipurpose port in Nigeria, encompassing a smart Port Community complex with sustainable renewable energy for the promotion of green emissions and protection of the environment, and would create massive opportunities for host communities and beyond.