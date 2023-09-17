Benard Chukwuemeka Omeh family holds child dedication service

The family of Benard Chukwuemeka Omeh on Sunday, September 17, 2023, held the dedication of their new born Wilfred Nnamdi at St Anne Catholic Church Owode Ubeshe, Ikorodu Lagos.

Photo shows (R-L) Mr. Benard Chukwuemeka Omeh, Assistant Parish Priest of St Patrick Catholic Church Rev Fr Alex Dibia and Mrs. Faith Omeh shortly after the church service. With them are Benard’s children.

