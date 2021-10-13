Bello reinstate resolve to continue with ongoing sanitation in Abuja, dislodged illegal markets

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello has reinstated his resolve to continue with the ongoing Sanitation in Abuja, both within and outside the city centre, as war resumed against roadside trading.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation,Ikharo Attah who made the resolution as he disloded two illegal markets located at Federal housing junction and the popular car wash bus stop at Lugbe said, the renewed war was a demonstration of commitment to holistic Sanitation along the Airport Expressway, being one of the most strategic gateways to the nation’s Capital.

In the words of the Committee Chairman:”these markets are said to be contributing to the perennial traffic gridlock at Lugbe, especially at peak hours”

He categorically stated that the gateway into the city, as well as other parts of Abuja won’t be abandoned to recalcitrant traders, artisans and their collaborators who are bent on defacing every available space, just to satisfy their personal needs.

Attah, explained that, having warned the traders and other violatros to desist from recovening the illegal markets, and other economic activities in an unapproved places, the committee’s taskforce has been briefed to start arresting offenders for prosecution.

He stated that apart from the health hazard which some of the markets, directly located under high tension electricity towers constitutes, the environmental nuisances of the traders’ activities can’t be tolerated there.

” It is very painful that these traders have returned here, after we have dislodged them and cleaned up this place. We shall continue with the exercise, and henceforth anyone caught violating the FCT urban and regional planning rules in this place would be arrested and prosecuted “, Attah added.

Also among the team is the Secretary FCT Command and Control, Peter Olujimi, who said the committee has equally taken into cognisance residents outcry over the constant criminal attacks at the EFCC Jabi office junction.

He noted that the red light zones for criminal elements have been identified around the Cashew plantation located at that junction, stating that security cleaning exercise have been scheduled to dislodge the criminals.