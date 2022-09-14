Bello called on Individuals, organisations to give back to Society

FAVOUR ISHEMBER ,Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Bello has called on well placed individuals and organisations to imbibe the culture of giving back to the society from their wealth, as he commissioned 24 road signage strategically located at different parts of Abuja, donated by Roadmap Construction Company.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola, the Minister said Roadmap construction company has not just shown its commitment of Corporate Social Responsibility, but has also set a record that will inspire others.

Adding that the road signages have added to the aesthetic of the nation’s capital and profitable for safe navigation of motorists and residents, Bello also called on other Nigerians to join in making the Abuja’s dreams and projects a reality .

In the words of the Honorable Minister:” I wish therefore to commend Roadmap Construction Ltd for this laudable project and urge more well-meaning organisations to emulate this noble gesture by giving back to the society and contributing towards building the FCT of our collective dreams.

” Projects like this not only improve the esthetics of the city’s landscape but also reduce dangers to lives and properties

occasioned by accidents on our roads and highways as a result of insufficient road signage”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Roadmap Construction company, Mr. Julius Irumundomon said the idea of donating the road signages were birthed 14 years ago when he and his friend suffered to locate their desired destination in Maitama Abuja, due to lack of readable signages.

Irumundomon noted that he was also propelled to turning the idea into action, by a high sense of patriotism for his father land.

According to him, he had always dreamt of replicating the good developments he saw in other parts of the world, in his home country, Nigeria.

He continued: ” What made me do this was what myself and friend experienced 14 tears ago around Maitama, we were given a direction but could not find the place.

” When I left there, I said every Federal Capital you go to in the world has street signage that directs you to where you are supposed to go. I brought the idea to my friend, and told him that I was going to do it if the FCT Administration will follow us.

” The Minister said it will be perfect to put some in Wuye Bridge and Area 1 Bridge but I ended up doing up to 24 signages, because I felt that doing only 4 will not have any positive impact.

For a better society