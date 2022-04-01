Behold Soludo’s Crack Team.

These men and women will be the catalysts in Anambra’s journey to the Liveable and prosperous smart Megacity. Again, Soludo, on the heels of a stellar selection of his Transition Team, has scored another point by not just sending the names of his nominees to the State House of Assembly but ensured that their portfolios and academic qualifications were attached in addition to their dates of birth, town and local government areas. In deed, Mr. Governor is rapidly demonstrating that he is committed to living by his words. His list is the most transparent in recent times and this makes the screening by our law makers a lot easier.

Obviously, the fact that the list was submitted for screening few days after the inauguration of the administration shows that it is willing and ready to hit the ground running. The action further reassures the many who believe the new government will outperform and will not be slowed down by the huge expectations of Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo.

Further, while the list is representative of all the local government areas, it also parades a galaxy of the best thinkers and doers Anambra can boost of. There is a fine blend of youthful vigour and variegated hands on experiences in that team which a keen observer has dubbed “The Crack Team”.

Now, Ndi Anambra are waiting anxiously for the State Assembly to do the needful so that the government can set sail. In all these, the good news coming out from Anambra is so exilarating that there can be no other better time to be onye Anambra.

Be of good cheer!!

Joe C. Anatune

Writes from Awa