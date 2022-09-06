Beg Soludo to stay enforcement of anti open grazing law, Miyetti Allah urges stakeholders, media

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN), South East zone, has called on concerned stakeholders including the media to help it plead with the Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo to revise his decision to enforce the anti open grazing law at the moment.

Speaking on the development on Monday in Awka, the leader of the Myetti Allah in the South-east zone, Gidado Siddiki said the plea for its sus pension is to enable them to educate their members more on the matter.

He noted that the implementation of the law would adversely affect its members’ source of survival in the prevailing circumstances.

It would be recalled that the governor had during a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka, last month, ordered the ban on movement of cattle on foot in any part of the state.

According to Soludo, the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the State, adding that enforcement would begin from September, 2022.

The governor said, “Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the state in contravention to the law.”

A former governor of the state, Willie Obiano, had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, but failed to enforce the ban before the expiration of his tenure.

The leader of the Myetti Allah further said, “Majority of us (Fulanis), don’t know any business more than rearing of cattle in this world. Some of us were born and bred in this rearing of cattle business here in Anambra state. We have no other place to go.

“The herders are aware that the state governor has flagged off massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state, and as law abiding citizens, we have caution all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities.

“Our members have remained committed to peaceful coexistence with their host communities in the state and the South-East geopolitical zone at large.

“We therefore, call on concerned stakeholders including the media to help us beg the governor, if possible, to revised his decision on the ban.”