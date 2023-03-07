Be patient with NDDC, Onochie urges contractors

Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, has appealed to the Commission’s contractors to be patient as the Commission is addressing the challenges delaying their outstanding payments.

Speaking during a courtesy call by a delegation from the NDDC Contractors’ Association at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Onochie told the contractors that their support and cooperation were necessary in resolving the challenges.

She expressed regret that contractors who had completed their jobs were yet to be paid, but affirmed that the Commission had set up a Committee to streamline the payment of all verifiable outstanding debts.

She stated: “One of the first things we did as a Board when we assumed office was to look for means to address the issue of unpaid bills. Please, be patient with us. Give us a little more time to do our house cleaning.”

She assured them that they would not be neglected henceforth. “You are our partners in the development process. As partners in the development of the Niger Delta region, we need your cooperation,” she said.

Onochie commended the persistence of the leadership of the contractor’s association in fighting for their members. She said: “When I hear about the backlog of debts to contractors, I get disturbed. It is only fair that contractors who have done their jobs get paid for them. We have set up a committee to work out modalities for paying the contractors.”

The Chairman said further: “We need the support of all stakeholders to make the NDDC work in the best interest of the people. Our mission is to ensure that the development of the Niger Delta region is sustained.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, NDDC Contractors Association, Mr. Joe Adia, stated that members of the group were critical stakeholders in the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region. He said: “We are happy that a new Board has taken off. Before now, the contractors were having a rough time. We believe that the coming of the new Board will bring changes to the NDDC. We are ready and eager to partner with NDDC.”

Adia urged the NDDC leadership to take the contractors into confidence while seeking for solutions, adding that the Contractor’s Association would do whatever was necessary to assist the Commission to ensure that all monies owed NDDC were paid