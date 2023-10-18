Be orderly, ASCSN President tells workers at verification venue

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, has enjoined Civil Servants undergoing a physical verification exercise at the Public Service Institute in Abuja to conduct themselves

maturely so that the exercise can be conducted in orderly manner.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, October 17,2023, the ASCSN National President also

pleaded with officers from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) who are supervising the exercise to be circumspect and patient with the workers so that the exercise can be carried out seamlessly.

The Association’s President stated that following intervention by the union, the Office of the

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) agreed to reopen the IPPIS portal so that

the over 17,000 Civil Servants delisted can be reabsorbed.

“As I speak right now, delisted officers are undergoing physical verification at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Abuja.

” The exercise started yesterday, Monday,October 16,2023 and will go on till Friday, October 27,2023″, he added.

Comrade Etim Okon said that the OHCSF has also directed that pregnant women and nursing

mothers with babies should go to the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in Abuja beginning from October 18,2023, to do their own verification.

“I urge pregnant women and nursing mothers to comply with this directive because it is intended to show compassion for this category of workers undergoing the exercise.

“I equally plead with our teeming members undergoing the verification exercise to conduct

themselves maturely despite the pressure they are passing through”, he added.

The ASCSN National President also suggested that the OHCSF might consider decongesting the crowd at the Public Service Institute further by identifying two or three Ministries that could

undergo the exercise in a day to mitigate the tension and rowdiness at the venue.