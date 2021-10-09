Be good ambassadors of the school, your parents, PTA Chairman urges students

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Chairman, Parents Teachers Association of Sacred Heart Seminary, Jauro Yinu, David Nya, has advised the outgoing students of the school to be good ambassadors of the school and of their parents anywhere they found themselves.

David Nya, who is also the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba State Council gave the advice during the graduation ceremony of the school.

“You are just beginning, try hard and justify the confidence of your parents who put all their resources together to see that you obtain a good educational foundation.

In his remarks, the Rector, Rev. Father Thaddeus Onyekineso, said that it has not been easy in the school, but that God has been taking control.

“It is an Institution with a Catholic identity, it talks of human values in the likeness of Christ, it concerns itself with both spiritual and moral training. To the students, today, you are graduating, the Seminary has trained you; now, the ball is in your court. The major challenge facing the school is Lack of Water”, he said.

He commended parents for keeping their children for the past six years in the school, adding that the school would be missing them.

The Chairperson of the occasion, Bridget Tswar, appreciated the Catholic Bishop of Jalingo, Bishop Charles Hammawa, for his efforts in ensuring that quality education is giving to children.

“Secondary school is the stage that a child is groomed for he is being monitored, but when he goes to the university, nobody monitors him or cares whether he reads, writes or not”, she said.

She appreciated the school for proper management despite its limited resources.

“I urge parents to come to the aid of the school by lifting it up. In the school where my children attend, most of the projects in the school are carried out by the Parents Teachers Association of the school.

“To outgoing students, I pray that you will get admission to Higher Institutions.

“I urge you to be good Ambassadors of the school anywhere you found yourselves”, she added.

In his remarks, the Catholic Bishop of Jalingo, Bishop Charles Hammawa, appreciated parents and well-wishers for coming to support the school both financially and morally.

He congratulated the outgoing students and urged them to be good ambassadors of the school anywhere they are.

He pointed out that Seminary is different from other schools, for it doesn’t admit many students like other schools.

He use the forum to call on spirited individuals, NGO’S, CSOs to come to the aid of the school, adding that there is a lot to do, which the most challenging now is Lack of Water.

He wishes the outgoing students the best in their future careers ahead.

On his part, the outgoing Senior Prefect, Geoffrey, thanked the school for giving him the opportunity to contribute his quota to the development of the school.

He appreciated the leadership role of Bishop Charles Hammawa and the pioneer Rector, Rev. Father Mark Nzukwen, for putting in their best in the school.

He also appreciated the immediate past Rector, Rev. Father Emmanuel Astwen, for his courage, adding that the Seminary has been blessed with good teachers and leaders.

The occasion featured traditional displays and drama by students.

