Be fair, objective, impartial in your reportage, University don tells journalists

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A lecturer with the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kana, Dr Bala Mohammed has enjoined journalists to always promote peace by reporting objectively on issues, rather than attaching primordial sentiments that tend to escalate the insecurity in the nation.

Dr. Mohammed made the call while presenting a paper titled “Journalism and conflict reporting in Nigeria” at a two-day Humanitarian reporting Workshop organised by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), held at Prime Lodge, Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said most media houses or organizations were sentimental in their reportage, linking issues of crime with the region, religion, ethnics, tribes, race, and other primordial sentiments, stressing that media must be neutral, objective, and fair in their reportage, and avoid such phrases like Fulani herdsmen, Fulani bandits, Igbo kidnappers or northern and southern this or that.

According to him, criminality is criminality, no matter who commits it.

“We should not forget we had Ife and Modakeke crisis, Boko Haram crisis where the same tribe men were killing each other. Even the so-called Fulani kidnappers, kidnap their fellow Fulani brothers. So, crime is blind, it does not recognise tribe or religion. Those of you in Maiduguri can bear witness, Boko Haram killed more Muslims and Kanuris than others religion or tribe”, Dr Mohammed added.

The university don said “conflict was one of the important sources of news of the Western media, our media were also copying the western media because our media was born out of western media.. I am calling our media to always look at l stories base on issues and also investigate the root cause of any conflict rather than concentrating on its effects”.

He further stated that conflicts in Nigeria were mainly built on five pillars of gun, drugs, forest, motorcycles, and corruption and that the reasons of conflict were based on political, economic, social, and cultural factors and urged journalists to always dig and investigate information before they report.

“Reports indicate that the Benin Republic is the second importer of Tramadol in the world and the answer was simple because the tiny country is the gateway of drugs importation to Nigeria. The insecurity is escalating by the day because of the proliferation of AK47, use of illicit drugs, vast of uncontrolled forest, importation and use of motorcycle and high level of corruption in the society”, Dr Mohammed further said.

Also in their separate presentations, Mrs. Nadia Dubay, Usman Bukar, and Yabintu of ICRC and Nigerian Red Cross said the ICRC was in every humanitarian crisis area to provide protection and respond to the humanitarian needs of the victims of conflict.

They said the basic principles of the ICRC were neutrality, Impartial, universality, unity, and promotion of International Humanitarian Laws (iHL), which Nigeria was also a signatory to the convention

The ICRC said it has received over 24, 000 cases of missing persons, who have been successfully traced and reunited with their families, stressing that the ICRC was able to unite little Saratu, who missed her parent while fleeing from Baga attack.

For a better society