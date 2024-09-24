BCDC in Diaspora tasks chairmanship candidates in Plateau LG polls, on good governance

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

With barely a few weeks countdown to the 9th of October 2024, local government elections in Plateau State, Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) United Kingdom and Europe have engaged chairmanship candidates of various political parties towards a better Bokkos.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the maiden interactive session, held at NBRRI headquarters in Jos saw the participation of PDP, APC, and Labour Party candidates as ADP candidates absent.

The aim of the engagement is to ensure that whichever candidate emerges as winner, will entrench total governance across the 20 political wards of Bokkos, most especially now that local governments are autonomous.

Stressing the rationale behind the initiative, the convener, Dr. Mark Attah revealed Bokkos people are known for peaceful coexistence and hospitality and also resourcefulness. But he, however, expressed regret that the locality over time has been under siege due to insecurity.

“It is an opportunity given to the candidates to express their aspirations and visions for Bokkos so that they will be held accountable when elected.

“We want to redefine politics in Bokkos, moving from politics of bitterness to the digital age where development can be attested to.I urge people most especially the youths to actively participate in politics for effective development”, Dr. Attah stated.

Time frame was allocated to each candidate to share their thoughts on burning issues surrounding insecurity, Social empowerment and governance, equitable distribution of resources across the local government area as well as women and Youths empowerment.

Major Yusuf Hassan rtd, Labour Party candidate said that, being a retired military officer, he will bring his wealth of experience to address insecurity, agriculture, and infrastructure deficit.

Hassan promised to ensure constant engagement with the traditional class and other stakeholders to move the council area to greater heights.

APC candidate, Mangai Francis promised that if given the mandate, he will focus priority on security, agriculture, education, youth and women empowerment.

Mangai, a charter accountant, further stated his willingness to leverage on the modern technology, using ” conventional security, creating dialogue mechanism among people to ensure peace and tranquility.

The flag bearer of PDP, Amalau Samuel, said he is poised to stabilize security architecture, unite the people and improve the economy, infrastructure and welfare of workers and traditional rulers.

Samuel, who is the outgone deputy Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairmen of Bokkos mentioned that, “I will look at the projects based on the scale of preference….”

Prof. Stephen Mallo, National president BCDC alongside Engr. Mackwin Maton appreciated the organizers for taking an interest back home and for hosting the event. They called on whosoever eventually carries the day at the polls to embrace other candidates for the betterment of Bokkos LGA.

His Royal Highness, Monday Adanchin, acknowledged the presentation by the candidates indicating that all of them have a passion for the progress of Bokkos, calling on them to rally support for anyone among them who emerges winner as the traditional ruler and people of the council would hold them accountable and take into cognisance the promises made.

