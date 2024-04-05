Bayelsa:14 year Old Girl Found Dead in hotel room

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Alonyenu Iduh, has ordered discreet investigation into the cause of the death of a 14-yr old girl in Ayalla Hotel, along the Isaac Boro Expressway, Yenagoa.

PPRO, ( ASP ), Musa Mohammed, said the Criminal Investigation Department ( CID ) of the Command has apprehended a suspect in connection to the murder of Sharon Ebitari .

It would be recalled that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 11pm on Sunday, according to sources.

The deceased, Sharon Ebitari, who hailed from Akaibiri in Ekpetiama Clan of Yenagoa LGA, was said to have checked into the hotel with the suspect lucky Okubo a 17-year old boy to spend the night.

Suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to the Ekeki divisional head quarter, while interrogating him, he said he took her there to have carnal knowledge of her.

According to the suspect, she went to the bathroom to refresh herself but “fell”on the floor and sustained injury, her delay to come out of the bathroom made him to be uncomfortable so he reportedly opened the bathroom only to see the deceased in a pool of her own blood on the floor.

Sequel to this he had to invite the hotel manager who assisted In taking the deceased to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa for prompt medical attention, but upon arrival, she was declared dead She was said to have deep cut on the neck and leg.

Meanwhile the suspect is remanded in custody of the SCID for further investigation and questioning,to ascertain cause of the death.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command urged the general public to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the command control emergency numbers: 09167322691 or 07034578208.