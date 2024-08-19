Bayelsa United emerges champion of Governor Diri’s Pre-Season Tournament

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing sports development as a tool to positively engage youths in the state.

He made this known at the finals of the Governor Douye Diri Pre-season Tournament on Sunday at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Governor Diri emphasized that sports and education remain focal areas in his prosperity administration, as they have the capacity to take youths away from drugs, criminality, and other social vices.

A statement issued by the senior special assistant on media to the deputy gov Doubra Atasi Monday, quotes the governor saying that sports remains one of the easiest ways to engage the youths positively.

He described Bayelsa as the “Mecca of sports” in Nigeria and expressed delight that ten players from the Prosperity Cup would be traveling abroad to pursue careers in sports. Governor Diri commended the organizers of the tournament and promised to make it an annual event to prepare Bayelsa United for every season.

Bayelsa United emerged champions, beating Bendel Insurance 7-6 on penalties, and received a prize money of N1.5 million. Bendel Insurance and Akwa United finished second and third, respectively, receiving N1 million and N500,000.

Chairman of the Central Organizing Committee, Mr. Ono Akpe, expressed confidence that Bayelsa United would have a productive season in the NPFL, noting that the tournament has exposed local players to NPFL teams and foreign opportunities.

Governor Diri congratulated the champions, Bayelsa United, their coach, Ladan Bosso, and all participating teams for their professionalism throughout the tournament.

