Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association embarks on hall renovation, prepares for Nat’l Sports Festival

Sports
7
ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association has finalized plans to renovate the table tennis hall at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, ahead of the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, next year.

 

According to a statement signed by Chairman Ama-ebi Ebikpolade, the two-week renovation project aims to upgrade the hall to international standards, enhancing its utility and functionality for athletes.

 

 

“Wall padding with finished wood to reduce maintenance costs and prevent recurring wall-stains installation of solar power for extended training hoursfloor covering with NTTF and ITTF-approved high-performance materials (4.5mm thickness).”

According to him replacement of the entrance gate to safeguard upgraded facilities and installation of ITTF-approved table boards and equipment.

 

 

NTTF South-South Zonal Representative has pledged to donate a STAG-Américas 16 tournament ITTF-approved table upon completion of the renovation.

 

Preparations for National Sports Festival athletes will commence camping immediately after renovation hall allocation: Cadet, U-17, Para, and deaf table tennis; seniors will train at the newly constructed BYSTTA fortress

 

Chairman Ebikpolade assured that the renovation will provide a conducive environment for athletes to prepare for the National Sports Festival.

 

 

