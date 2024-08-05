Bayelsa State Government to construct ultra modern Stadium

To boost Sports Development, and youth engagement

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to constructing a 30,000-capacity stadium in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Governor Diri gave the assurance during a media chat with journalists at the Governor’s Conference Room, Government House, Yenagoa, over the weekend.

The state’s helmsman noted that his administration would soon award the contract to construct an ultra-modern stadium this year, stating that the construction of the stadium would be completed before the expiration of his second tenure as governor.

He explained that the need to build a new stadium became imperative due to the state’s continuous dominance in national and international sporting events, stressing that it was time for Bayelsa to have another stadium apart from the Samson Siasia Stadium.

Governor Diri emphasized that the Prosperity Administration would continue its investments in the sports sector, stating that sports remain a sure way of youth engagement and empowerment.

According to the governor, sports have placed the Prosperity Administration in the spotlight, and he has no regrets spending so much on sports development. He pointed out that his aim is to see more Bayelsa athletes, like Blessing Oborududu and Tima Godbless, flying the state flag at the global stage.

He asserted that he is elated seeing many youths in the state being engaged by the Prosperity Cup, stressing that the tournament has reduced unemployment and disgruntlement against the government. He described the benefits of the Prosperity Cup as uncountable for Bayelsa youths, noting that sports are a big business.

Governor Diri noted that his administration’s investment in sports development has given the state some mileage, as many talents that would have been left unnoticed are now being picked up by international scouts.

He maintained that the Bayelsa State Government will create a conducive environment for young sportsmen and women in the state to grow in their respective sporting careers.