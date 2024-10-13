Bayelsa State Commemorates Chief Alamieyeseigha’s Legacy with Call for Action on Resource Control

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged the Ijaw nation and all Nigerians to unite and strategize for effective resource control and national restructuring.

Speaking at the 9th memorial anniversary of the late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha in Yenagoa, represented by Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, he emphasized the ongoing struggles against injustice, environmental degradation, and economic exclusion that Alamieyeseigha championed.

Governor Diri praised Alamieyeseigha’s legacy as a true nationalist who fostered unity among diverse ethnic groups. He highlighted Alamieyeseigha’s contributions to education, notably through the establishment of the Niger Delta University, and his accolades as “Governor General of Ijaw Nation” and “Champion of Resource Control.”

In his lecture, Professor Ambily Etekpe discussed the connection between economic restructuring and sustainable development, asserting that Alamieyeseigha recognized the need for resource ownership due to the exploitation of Niger Delta oil wealth. Etekpe called for power devolution and institutional restructuring to realize these goals.

The event included a symposium featuring several prominent scholars who noted the benefits derived from Alamieyeseigha’s advocacy, such as the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme.

Goodwill messages were delivered by various dignitaries, including members of the Alamieyeseigha family, who expressed gratitude for the government’s continued support in honoring his memory.