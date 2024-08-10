Bayelsa seek LNG terminal to boost economic benefits

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has urged the federal government to establish a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the state to maximize economic benefits from the gas sub-sector of the petroleum industry.

Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made the call during a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, to Government House in Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo emphasized the need for the federal government to complete the abandoned Brass Fertilizer Company, stressing that Bayelsa, despite being the “headquarters of gas” in Nigeria, has little to show for its significant natural gas endowment and contribution to the nation’s economic development.

He noted that about 60% of the total gas feedstock supplied to the LNG export terminal at Bonny Island comes from Bayelsa, making it economically sensible for the federal government to establish another gas processing and export terminal in the state.

The Deputy Governor also appealed to the Minister to ensure that companies handling fabrication components of contracts execute such projects in Bayelsa, engaging local youths in relevant areas.

Earlier, Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo stated that his team was in Bayelsa to meet with the NCDMB management to improve the gas subsector. He commended Governor Douye Diri for his handling of the “End Bad Governance” protest and sustaining peace in the state.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng