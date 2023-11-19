Bayelsa Police arrest second in command to wanted Rivers’ gang leader, 2Baba

…CP charges to go after killers of Rivers DPO hibernating in Bayelsa State

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command says it has arrested one of the killers of Late Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ahoada Division in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Butswat Asinim, in a statement issued in Yenagoa said the suspect was arrested in Yenagoa on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Recall that SP Bako Angbashim, was murdered on Friday September 8, 2023 during a raid on criminal hideouts at Odiemudie community in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State by a dreaded Iceland cult group led by one Gift David Okpara popularly known as 2Baba.

CSP Asinim, in the statement said the suspect, Onyekachi Ikowa is the second in command to the Icelander cult leader, Gift Okpara aka 2Baba who was declared wanted by the Police in Rivers State, with N100m bounty placed on his head by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the statement, Ikowa was arrested based on credible intelligence that he was hibernating in Yenagoa after participating in the callous murder of Late DPO.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, CP Francis Iduh has charged operatives of the Command ensure that all cohorts of the arrested cultist who is hiding in the State is fished out.

CP Idu declared that it will no longer be business as usual for criminals in Bayelsa state, warning that the state would not be a safe haven for criminals under his watch.

Champion reports that the suspect has been handed over to the Rivers Police Command for further investigation.