Bayelsa NUJ urge governor Diri to appoint professionals

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Following the recent dissolvement of the Bayelsa state executive, it’s a clear indication that people who are proactive and prudent to move the state forward should be appointed.

The Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has Urged the Bayelsa State Governor to appoint qualified and professional persons in to his new cabinet.

In a statement by the Councilor Chairman, Comrade Samuel Numonengi and Secretary, Comrade Ogio Ipigansi notes that the appointment of qualified and professional persons into the cabinet will in turn elevate the right framework for sound ideas that will benefit the people when implemented.

further urges the Governor to

particular consider the appointment of practicing journalists in media related positions of government inline with his promised of all inclusiveness in his Government to enhance better government information management in the state.

The statement commended the state Governor for the good working relationship with the media in the state during his first tenure and expresses hope that the second tenure of the Governor will herald better working relationship with the media.