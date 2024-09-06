Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Union of Journalist Bayelsa State chapter has began his press week, the program started on Monday with a road work and indoor games, continues the following day.

Speaking to our correspondent comrade Samuel Numonengi chairman Bayelsa State chapter, states the significance of the medical outreach.

“According him as a journalist haven’t work so hard it’s important and necessary for journalist to check their health status, the aim and value added when you know issues about your health status.”

Furthermore he said to fast track early detection and treatment rather than wait for the sickness to outweigh you, “prevention is better than cure, he use the medium to call on members to check their health status to remain healthy.

The vice chairman of the Nigeria medical association Bayelsa State breach, Dr Disi Ebiere , states when some of union members visit their office to inform them concerning the program.

According to her as doctors it is our social responsibility to Collaborates with the union on health talk and order issues on medical and health, said most time we engaged on community sensitization.

Dr 0puolia Frank lecture on hypertension, diabetes the causes of High blood pressure as silent killer and cardiovascular disease as a risk factor Often lead to heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.

This are Commonly referred to as “high BP”Can be managed through lifestyle changes and medication, diabetes , High blood sugar levels Increased thirst and urination Can lead to complications like nerve damage, kidney disease, and blindness Commonly referred to as “high blood sugar.”

He further said Family history can be a risk factor , obesity ,Physical inactivity

Unhealthy diet,age risk increases with

certain development.