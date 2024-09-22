Bayelsa introduces mobile courts, as Diri pledges collaboration with judiciary for effective justice delivery

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing a conducive environment for magistrates, ensuring effective and efficient justice delivery in the state.

Governor Douye Diri made this pledge during the ceremonial court session at the High Court Complex in Yenagoa, marking the official commencement of the 2024/2025 Legal Year.

Represented by Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Governor Diri promised to collaborate with the state judiciary to address infrastructural needs, such as court halls and offices within available resources.

He also highlighted plans to introduce a mobile court justice delivery model in local areas, particularly riverine communities to decentralize justice.

Addressing environmental concerns, Diri appealed to the judiciary to support enforcing environmental laws, citing property developers’ harmful practices that create problems like waterlogging and flash floods.

Judiciary’s aspirations Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye emphasized the state judiciary’s goal of becoming a world-class institution, introducing electronic court recording and e-filing systems.

Renovations and Appeals_: Justice Ayemieye reported on renovations and appealed for government intervention for pending projects and new staff employment.

President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah sought increased funding and appointments to reduce workload.

In his comments, State Attorney General, Biriyai Dambo (SAN) emphasized the need for executive and judicial collaboration.

