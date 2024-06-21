Bayelsa House of Assembly screens and confirms 15 commissioner nominees

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Thursday screened and confirmed 15 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Douye Diri.

Daliy Champion gathered that Gov Diri had earlier sent a list of 13 persons and later added two more commissioner nominees, including three former assembly members , to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for screening.

The screened nominees include,chief Thompson Amule,Prof Seiyefa Barisibe,,Hon Keku Godspower, Mandy Sylvanus Akpahu, Prof Beke Sese, Alfred kemepada, Dr Faith Izibenua-zibs, Mazi Onuma Johnson.

Hon Alfred Watson Belemote , Hon Ebi Ben Ololo, Hon Wunalayefe Gibson who were former Assembly members were asked to bow and leave.

Others were chief Gods power Oporomor, John Alla, Hon. Odoko Saturday Omiloli Kharin, Hon Alalibo west former council Chairman of Nembe local government

The commissioner nominees some of them are new , and much is expected from them, in other to promote good governance in civil service system

The Speaker Bayelsa House of Assembly, Hon Abraham Ugubara presided over the screening, which took place at the State House of Assembly complex, Yenagoa, the state capital.