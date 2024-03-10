Bayelsa govt yet to pay N35,000 fuel subsidy removal palliative –Amakiri Fred

Workers in Bayelsa State are yet to be paid the N35,000 fuel subsidy removal palliative promised by the government that was expected to last six months.

Mr. Amakiri Fred who disclosed this in an interview with Correspondent Elizabeth Vincent in Yenagoa also described the fuel subsidy removal as a scam by President Bola Tinubu administration. Excerpts:

May we know you sir?

My name is Mr Amakiri Jacklin Fred ,

How will the new national minimum wage impact employee morale and productivity in the work place?

If there is additional money to workers, ordinarily it will increase his purchasing power to get goods and services.

How do you think the new minimum wage would affect the market?

Can we control prices of goods in the market? Well it’s good that salaries would be increased even the economy condition we find ourselves we must also ensure that price control of commodities should be adopted.

Do you think this minimum wage would affect workers?

Ordinarily it will reduce the intake of workers and staff level of companies, they will want to downsize their working population, because of salary increase and want to remove many persons.

Are there strategies or initiatives in place to mitigate potential challenges associated with minimum wage?

The public and private sectors must control the prices of commodities, ensure there’s a law attached to it ,so that people can obey and follow accordingly.

What is the latest about the subsidy palliative of N35,000 for six months promised by government?

In Bayelsa state, did you see anybody that said he or she have received the palliative money? Our monthly allocation from the federation account has been increased, but no sign of it yet; the only thing the government did was to buy rice and share for party members, so if you don’t belong to the ruling party there is nothing for you. Although the federal government has done its part, it’s left for the governor to implement it.

So what is your take one this?

Our leaders up there are corrupt. What I must say is that, fuel subsidy removal is a scam, they have not really impacted any benefits in the lives of the poor masses, any governor who did not comply with NLC demand should be sanctioned.