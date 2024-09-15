Bayelsa govt, UNICEF partner to enhance development, planning

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, in collaboration with UNICEF Nigeria, has organized an inception meeting to kick-start a series of activities that will culminate in the development of the Medium-Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) 2025-2027 for the social sector in Bayelsa State.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Chief Ekpotuwei Flint, appreciated all participants for availing themselves for the capacity-building program.

He stated that the Ministry is working to ensure that the MTSS is incorporated into the budgeting process, emphasizing that there can be no meaningful budget without a well-thought-out plan.

Chief Flint explained that the Medium-Term Sector Strategy allows Ministries to have a clearly prioritized and policy-driven multi-year Sector Strategy with built-in mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation to ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and value for money.

He noted that the advantage of the strategy document is that it sets a resource development framework within which priorities are set and cost for implementation in a three-year period through the annual budgeting process.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Felix Asingbi, said the essence of MTSS in Bayelsa State is to create a future of development for the State.

He emphasized that effective planning is crucial for Bayelsa to become one of the top five developed States in Nigeria.

Mr. Asingbi urged MDAs and all participants to commit to the MTSS process adoption and implementation, stressing that it will help measure the achievement of global, continental, and regional commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030).

Dr. Anslem Audu, Chief Field Officer, Port-Harcourt, UNICEF, said their focus is to equip MDAs with the necessary skills and tools to drive strategic planning and implementation.

He emphasized that at the end of the training, participants are expected to develop strategies that align with the State development plan.

The high point of the inception meeting was the expression of commitment by Permanent Secretaries in charge of MDAs in the social sector and the sharing of trainees into four activity groups to discuss the challenges and benefits of MTSS.

