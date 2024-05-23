Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Bayelsa Govt Suspends Yenagoa Youth Election

Metro news
Douye Diri, Bayelsaa Governor.
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the immediate suspension of the election of a new executive of the Oguan Youth Congress (OYC).

The governor’s directive is sequel to the factional crisis that has engulfed the kingdom’s youth body, resulting in tension in the state capital.

The Oguan kingdom comprises of 29 Epie and Atissa communities in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Wednesday night, said the suspension was indefinite, pending the resolution of the impasse by the state government.

The statement also said the governor directed the police and other security agencies to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order as a result of the feud.

Continue Reading
Editor 19948 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Reps C’ttee Dismiss Diplomatic Protocol in the…

Neuropsychiatrists Call For Implementation Of Mental Health…

PRIFGLA National Secretary Commend NDDC Boss For His…

Gov. Abiodun Pays N119m BTA Differential For Ogun Muslim…

1 of 646