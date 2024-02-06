Champion Newspapers Limited
Bayelsa Govt Sues For Calm Between Kabeama , Amatolo Communities

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has called on the people of Kabeama Community in Sagbama Local Government Area and their counterparts of Amatolo in Southern Ijaw Area of the state to be calm in the wake of the tragic incident that occurred at the weekend.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, on Monday, said government has been properly briefed about the incident and appropriate measures were being taken to ensure that justice was served.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who strongly condemned the dastardly act whereby an indigene of Kabeama allegedly beheaded his girlfriend from on Saturday, described the sad development as totally unacceptable.

He stated that the security agencies have since swung into action, in line with government directives on the matter.

He, therefore, urged the Chiefs and people of the two communities to avoid utterances and actions that will escalate the issue, but rather cooperate with government and the security agencies to ensure an amicable settlement of the matter.

The Deputy Governor particularly advised the youths of Amatolo not to take the laws into their hands by carrying out reprisal attacks on Amatolo community.

He expressed the condolences of the state government to the family of the deceased and assured them of justice.

