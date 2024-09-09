Bayelsa govt engages citizens’ in 2025 budget preparation

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state government held a Citizens’ Public Interactive Session to prepare the 2025 Annual Budget at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa.

The event, chaired by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Flint George, is aimed at capturing the aspirations and wishes of citizens in the upcoming budget estimates.

In a welcome address, Mr. George emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the budgetary process, stating that the session will ensure an “all-inclusive” government by having budget inputs from the people.

He highlighted the success of previous sessions, citing the inclusion of citizens’ wishes in the 2024 budget, such as the completion of the Glory Drive Road and the Science and Technical colleges.

The Ministry of Finance presented the 2024 half-year budget performance report, showcasing the state’s progress in achieving its revenue projections.

This annual event demonstrates the Bayelsa State Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governance.

The citizens’ wishes and aspirations will form the core of the 2025 budget, ensuring that public funds are allocated to address the needs of the people.

Also present at the event was the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Nimibofa Ayawei, who assured stakeholders and participants that just like in previous years, the Government of Senator Douye Diri will ensure that the 2025 budget will reflect the wishes of the people of Bayelsa state.

