Bayelsa Govt empowers Brighter Future trainees with starter packs

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government, through the Youth and Sports Development Ministry, in partnership with the tag international, has presented some starter packs to the first cycle of trainees from the Brighter Future Group.

The Brighter Future Project is an initiative sponsored by the United Kingdom, UK government aimed at boosting crime prevention and in an effort to engage the youths into productive ventures to divert their attentions from drug and crime in the state.

The Youth and Sports Development Commissioner, Baraladei Ugali, who presented the starter packs, emphasized the need for expansion of the capacity for those that has been trained in the program for the successful execution of the project.

He assured, combined efforts will be made to monitor the beneficiaries, so as to see that the aim of the program, and the starter packs are being put into good use and the aim of the program is eventually achieved.

Also speaking, Project Coordinator, Mr. Philip Slabor, stated that the program in partnership with the Bayelsa State Youth and Sports Development Ministry, will see to the positive course of the program, in other to encourage the Youths to be completely crime free in the society.

Some of the beneficiaries were Miss Angel Samuel Ebi, trained in catering and got a six burner gas cooker with oven, Mr. Wisdom, trained in catering and got a six burner gas cooker with oven, Miss Beauty Lyon also trained in catering and got a six burner gas cooker with oven, Mr. Diepreye, trained in furniture making, and got an equipment for furniture making, Mr. Binalayefa, trained in GMP making, and got equipment for fabrication of iron, Mr. Solomon, was trained on shoemaking and got equipment for shoe making.

The trainees all got trained from the Yenagoa axis of the State, some other trainees from the Amassoma axis, were, Mr. Ovonizebe, trained in furniture making and got equipment for furniture making, while Mr. Stephen Manayebo, got trained in electrical wiring and got equipment for electrical works.