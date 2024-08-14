Bayelsa government takes measures to prevent future boat mishaps

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced new measures to prevent avoidable boat mishaps, including the mandatory use of life jackets and provision of life buoys by all boat operators plying the state’s waterways.

The announcement was made by Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo during the weekly State Executive Meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed sadness over the recent tragic boat mishap that claimed about 20 lives in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. He extended condolences to the families of the victims on behalf of the state government and people.

The new measures include Mandatory use of life jackets by all passengers, Provision of life buoys by all boat operators, Ban on cooking in local wooden engine boats, Prohibition of illegal inflammables in boats, except for the quantity of fuel needed for the journey Enforcement of the subsisting ban on night travels on waterways

Senator Ewhrudjakpo called on relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Nigerian Navy, marine component of the Nigeria Police, and the state Community Safety Corps, to enforce the new measures.

He also expressed sadness over a recent kidnap incident along the Nembe-Brass corridor and urged security agencies to intensify their patrolling duties in the area.

The Deputy Governor thanked Bayelsans, particularly the Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Hon. Target Segibo, members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, and all those who participated in the search and rescue operation that led to the recovery of the victims’ remains.

