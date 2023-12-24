Bayelsa Government Presents Income, Expenditure Profile For Three Months

By Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state Government has presented an Income and Expenditure Profile For Three Months with a

Declaration of N3.365 billion as balance of funds in its coffers as at the end of October, 2023.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, stated this yesterday in Yenagoa, during the transparency briefing for the months of August, September and October this year.

Presenting the income and expenditure profile of the state for the month of August, Mr Ebibai said the state received N21.262 billion as total receipt from the Federation Allocation Account Committee, FAAC.

He said the total receipt was made up of statutory allocation of N2.35 billion, derivation 6.47 billion, value added tax N2.97 billion among others.

The Finance Commissioner also announced N544.61million as total deduction from FAAC which include, foreign loan to state, N78 million, restructured commercial bank loan, N128 million, commercial agricultural credit scheme, N199 million, leaving a net balance of N20.718 billion.

According to him, other receipts for the month were internally generated revenue of N2.89 billion for July and funds from other sources of N13.87 billion which stood at N16.876 billion.

Mr Ebibai who said total receipt after FAAC deduction was N37.59bn also announced N12.07bn as total payments leaving a balance of N25.59 billion.

The outflows include, bank loan repayment of N4.4 billion, gratuities N200 million, civil servants salary N4.6 billion and that of political appointees N325 million among other components.

He explained that capital expenditure gulped N19. 64 billion while recurrent was N5.28 billion totalling N24.932 billion.

The Commissioner said the state was left with a balance of N586 million and in addition to the balance of N1.436 billion brought forward from July, it had a closing balance of N2.22 billion for the month of August.

For September, the Finance Commissioner said total receipt from FAAC stood at N23.652 billion comprising statutory allocation of N2.48 billion, derivation N5.27 billion, non oil revenue N1.104 billion among other items.

He also put the total FAAC deductions at N1.296 billion which was made up of foreign loan to state N78 million, commercial agricultural credit scheme N199 million, restructured commercial bank loan N771 million among others leaving a net receipt of N22.356 billion.

Other receipts according to him, include, internally generated revenue for August N1.584 billion, ecological fund N121.4 million leaving a net FAAC receipt of N24.6 billion.

On outflows, Mr Ebibai noted that total payments came up to N12.501 billion leaving a balance of N11.560 billion.

He said the payments include, bank loan repayment N4.6 million, promotion arrears N85. 5 million, contributions to students loan board, state health insurance scheme and education trust fund N60.7 million among other items.

Also, Mr Ebibai noted that recurrent expenditure stood at N3.9 billion while that of capital payment was N3.7 billion leaving a balance of N4.74 billion.

He stated that with the balance of N2.22 brought forward from August, the state had a closing balance of N6.76 billion.

Presenting the figures for October, Mr Ebibai stated that total receipt from FAAC was N21.89 billion, consisting statutory allocation of N2.25 billion, derivation N11.52 billion, value added tax N2.99 billion and exchange gain of N5.39 billion.

He said internally generated revenue for September was N1.4 billion, revenue from other sources was N10 billion, ecological fund N88 million totalling N33.3 billion.

The Finance Commissioner who put total payments at N13.36 billion, noted that the figure was màde up of N128.4 million as refund for excess 13% derivation earlier paid to the state, commercial agricultural credit scheme N199 million, restructured commercial bank loan N741 million among others leaving a balance of N19.96 billion.

According to him, the state spent N18.67billion on capital expenditure while that of recurrent stood at N4.68 billion leaving a deficit balance of N3.402 billion.

He however added that with the balance of N6.76 billion brought forward from September, the state had a closing balance of N3.365 billion.

The Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, Technical Adviser to the governor on Treasury, Account and Revenue, Mr Timipre Seipulo, the state Accountant General, Tokoni Ifidi were among government officials at the transparency briefing.