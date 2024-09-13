Bayelsa government expend cabinets, swears in 45 special assistant charge them on integrity

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Thursday swore in 45 Special Advisers and six technical advisers to complement the programs of the Bayelsa government.

The ceremony, which took place in the Executive Chambers of the Government House in Yenagoa, Mr. Diri charged the new appointees to be diligent, dedicated, and to wear the toga of integrity.

He emphasized that their performance and selfless service to the people would determine the revalidation of his mandate.

The governor stressed the need for them to adhere to their respective roles and avoid actions that could hinder the smooth operations of the government.

Mr. Diri stated that teamwork must be their watchword, as this would help his administration achieve more goals. “We expect you to be diligent, dedicated, and wear the toga of integrity. We cannot afford to fail, as failure is not in our dictionary.”

The governor expressed his belief that God is interested in the prosperity of Bayelsa and will continue to supernaturally empower them to do exceedingly, abundantly, and far above what they can think or imagine.

The sworn-in Special Advisers include Hon. Ayibaina Crowther Duba – SA on Petroleum (Gas), Hon. Frank Otele – SA on Petroleum (Oil)Hon. Uroupaye Nimizuoa – SA on Aquaculture Barr. Ebiye Waripamo – SA on Renewable Energy Elder Patrick Erasmus – SA on Ijaw National Affairs. Among others, too numerous to mention.