Bayelsa Gov, embarks on ambitious journey of economic diversification

As agriculture, power supply, education top priority list

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor Diri unveiled his second-term agenda, built on seven pillars, at a three-day State Executive Council Retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The retreat, themed “Consolidating the Dividends of Shared Prosperity,” aimed to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and align policies and programs with common goals.

The governor introduced the A.S.S.U.R.E.D Agenda, an acronym representing seven pillars: Agricultural revolution, Sports development, Security, Urban renewal, Robust healthcare, Energy generation, and Diversifying education.

Diri emphasized his commitment to ensuring food security, leveraging the state’s blue economy, and maximizing its potential. He highlighted his administration’s efforts in agriculture, including a recent capacity-building trip to South Korea, where the state received a donation of modern tractors and agricultural equipment.

Other key areas of focus include,Sports and youth development: investing in sports infrastructure and programs to nurture talents, build character, and create opportunities for youths.

Security and peace: enhancing security measures to sustain the state’s status as one of the most peaceful in the country.

Urban renewal and rural development investing in infrastructure, housing, transportation, and water supply to create modern, liveable cities.

Robust healthcare delivery: investing in modern infrastructure to improve access to quality healthcare services for all citizens.

Energy generation and economic growth: repositioning the state’s economy for growth and sustainability, focusing on power generation, economic diversification, entrepreneurship, and empowerment programs.

Diversifying education: emphasizing technical and vocational education, digitalizing the sector, and building technical colleges in all local government areas.

The governor urged participants to generate sound ideas to actualize the administration’s prosperity agenda, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and serving the people.