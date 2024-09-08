Bayelsa Gov concludes plans for Bayelsa marine development, blue economy

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has successfully concluded a four-day Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting to draft a comprehensive policy framework for the development of the Marine and Blue Economy sector.

The event, hosted by the State Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, brought together experts and stakeholders to deliberate on the development of a robust policy to guide the Ministry’s operations.

The meeting focused on addressing gaps, challenges, and measures to explore the vast potential within the marine and blue economy sector for effective policy development.

In his keynote address, delivered on behalf of the Deputy Governor by his Chief of Staff, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei, emphasized the strategic importance of the Marine and Blue Economy sector to Bayelsa State’s development.

He encouraged participants to collaborate effectively and leverage their expertise to draft a policy that can transform the sector, drive economic growth, and create millions of jobs.

Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Faith Izibenua Zibs-Godwin, expressed gratitude to participants and stakeholders for their contributions to the policy draft. She stated that the framework will unlock Bayelsa’s marine and blue economy potentials, drive economic growth, improve lives, and ensure effective collaborations with relevant agencies for optimal productivity.

On the final day, a high-level delegation comprising the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, Leader, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Bubou Obolo, Hon. Ted Elemeforo, Commissioner for General Duties (General Services), Mr. Johnson Onuma, and the Director-General, New Media, Dr. Kola Oredipe, visited the drafting team.

They commended the committee for their resilience in formulating the right policy to harness the state’s rich Marine and Blue Economy potential.

Other notable attendees at the critical drafting session included the Vice Chancellor, University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Professor Solomon Ebobrah, and seasoned maritime media manager, Mr. Asu Beks.