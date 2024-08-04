Bayelsa Electricity Company appeals to Bayelsans to remain calm on  Power outage 

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Managing Director of Bayelsa State Electricity Company, Engineer Olice Kemenanabo, has appealed to residents to remain calm following a power outage that has plunged the state into darkness.

The collapse caused the outage of two 132kV transmission towers that transmit electricity from Owerri through Ahoada to the state.

In a statement, Engr. Kemenanabo assured the public that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is working to rectify the situation.

He noted that Governor Senator Douye Diri has already intervened to ensure that TCN quickly fixes the towers, which were vandalized a few days ago.

Engr. Kemenanabo urged residents to be patient and vigilant while the rehabilitation work is ongoing.

He also advised the public to report any suspicious activities to security agencies and warned vandals to stay away from electrical installations, as drastic measures would be taken against anyone caught.

The Bayelsa Electricity boss emphasized the need for TCN to establish a work center in Bayelsa State, a request that has been made since 2021. This would enable quicker intervention and response to such situations in the future.