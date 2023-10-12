Bayelsa Election: Adeleke Rallies Support For Diri, Inaugurates Road In Yenagoa

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has urged the people of Bayelsa State to vote for Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in the November 11 governorship election, saying there was no need changing a winning team.

The Osun Governor stated that his Bayelsa counterpart had performed very well in delivering the dividends of democracy to the state in less than four years of his first tenure.

Adeleke spoke on Tuesday while inaugurating Section 4 of the Igbogene-AIT-Elebele Outer Ring Road in Yenagoa.

He contended that what Bayelsans needed in the governorship election was continuity as his brother-governor had so far proved his worth among governors in the country.

He said: “On November 11, come out and vote for the Miracle Governor. When you vote for him, you vote for prosperity so Bayelsa will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“That is why we are here to inaugurate this beautiful road. I know by the special grace of God, in his second term he will do more.

“Democracy is at play here. Bayelsa will no longer be called a one way in and one way out state anymore.

“Like a football club, when the coach has a winning team, they cannot change him. So support him by going out there and vote for our Miracle Governor and remember to protect your vote.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Douye Diri said completing the road project, which was initiated by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, was in fulfillment of his promises to people of the state.

He explained that the Igbogene-AIT-Elebele Outer Ring Road creates an alternative route in Yenagoa while opening up the state capital to robust infrastructure development.

“This project was initiated by the immediate past government of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson. Due to paucity of funds, the project could not go on as planned. So when we came on board, we re-awarded the project for over N11 billion and this Section 4 is the second phase we are inaugurating.

“This road is subdivided into four sections. The Bauchi State governor inaugurated Section 1 during our second anniversary. Today, the Governor of Osun is inaugurating the fourth section.”

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Moses Teibowei, in his remarks, noted that the 7.7km-long section of the road, which was awarded to Lubrik Construction Company on January 4, 2021, runs across Opolo and Imiringi communities.

Mr. Teibowei stated that the road had a driveway of 7.5m with solar lights fully installed, adding that it will aid the delivery of goods and services to and fro the state capital as well as the Ogbia and Nembe local government areas of the state.