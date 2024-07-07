Bayelsa  Elders council task State government on investing in Agriculture, Technology, Education.

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Elders council have urged the state government to make massive investments in agricultural development and technical education to recalibrate the economy of the state towards self-sufficiency

The Council emphasized that the only way to overcome the looming food crisis is for the government to be directly involved in crop, fish, livestock, and other areas of agricultural production, as the subsisting peasant farming could no longer meet the food needs of the people.

The Elders Council, during its third quarter meeting of the year held at the Niger Delta Wetlands Centre, Ekeki, Yenagoa, expressed concern over the ever-rising level of food prices in the state due to the neglect of the agricultural sector and the attendant high dependence on external supply of food stuffs.

The Council also underscored the need for the government and well-to-do people of Bayelsa to go into full-scale mechanized farming to boost food production.

Governor Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, promised to adopt a multi-dimensional approach in tackling the problems facing food and fish production in the state.

The Governor also expressed optimism that the state government would succeed in its ongoing effort in promoting vocational education and self-reliance, particularly among the youths of the state, by building vocational schools across the state.

The meeting also featured the presentation of adhoc committee reports on Agro -allied matters, security, national affair, and science and technology .

Professor Francis Sikoki presented the report of the Agro-allied committee; science and technology by engineer Charles Ambaiowei, sub national affair by professor Tarila Tebepah, while that of security was presented by his royal Majesty king Bubaraye Dakolo.