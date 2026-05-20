Bayelsa East PDP Zones 2027 Senatorial Ticket to Brass Constituency II, 2031 to Nembe Constituency II, ends Zoning from 2035

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenegoa

In a landmark political decision aimed at strengthening justice, equity, fairness, and inclusiveness within the Bayelsa east senatorial district, leaders and stakeholders of the peoples democratic party (PDP) from Ogbia, Nembe, and Brass local government areas have unanimously resolved to zone the party’s 2027 Senatorial ticket to Brass constituency II and the 2031 ticket to Nembe constituency II, each for a single four year term.

The far-reaching resolution was adopted during a strategic meeting of party leaders and stakeholders held at the Yenagoa residence of the Bayelsa state PDP chairman, Hon. Barr. Alabh George Turnah, MON. the meeting was presided over by the Bayelsa east senatorial district vice chairman of the party, hon. Andy west Majors.

According the media assistant to the chairman Kelvin Loveday Egbo states the stakeholders, the decision was reached in the collective interest of peace, unity, political balance, and inclusive representation across the senatorial district,they noted that by 2031, every state constituency within Bayelsa east would have produced a senator under the existing rotational arrangement.

The leaders explained that the district’s senatorial rotation has maintained a stable and orderly progression since 1999, beginning with senator Melford Okilo of Ogbia constituency I, followed by senator Inatimi Spiff of Brass constituency I, and Senator Nimi Barigha Amange of Nembe Constituency I.

The rotation subsequently returned to Ogbia with Senator Clever Ikisikpo of Ogbia constituency III, moved to Brass through senator Ben Murray-Bruce of Brass Constituency III, and later to Nembe with senator Degi Ereminyo of Nembe constituency III,the current occupant of the seat, senator Benson Agadaga, hails from Ogbia constituency II.

In line with the principles of fairness and equitable representation, the stakeholders maintained that it is only just for Brass constituency II to produce the PDP senatorial candidate in 2027, while Nembe constituency II takes its turn in 2031.

The meeting further resolved that, beginning from 2035, the Bayelsa east senatorial ticket of the PDP would no longer be subjected to zoning or rotational arrangements. Instead, competence, performance, capacity, and the ability to deliver effective representation would become the determining factors for the emergence of the party’s candidate.

Stakeholders described the decision as the dawn of a new political era driven by merit, purposeful leadership practical development, and quality representation capable of advancing the collective aspirations of the people of Bayelsa east senatorial district.

They also reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the unity, stability, and continued growth of the PDP in Bayelsa East, while commending the leadership of Hon. Barr. Alabh George Turnah, MON, for promoting inclusiveness, political harmony, and visionary leadership across the state.

For a better society

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