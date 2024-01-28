Bayelsa Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo Hails Dickson at 58

Elizabeth Vincent

The former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West at the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson has been described as a a quintessential leader with an uncommon grace to impact lives and society positively.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the remark in a goodwill message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, on Sunday, to congratulate the former governor on his 58th birthday.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo noted that Dickson’s stewardship as a two-term governor was not only historic and unprecedented but also left remarkable legacies in the state in terms of infrastructural development and innovations in governance.

According to the Deputy Governor, the initiatives of the Restoration Agenda introduced by the Senator Dickson’s government would continue to serve as a veritable template for successive administrations in Bayelsa for quite some time.

He also described the celebrant as a great political strategist and worthy representative of the aspirations and interests of not only the people of Bayelsa West but the entire Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo commended the former Governor for his pan-Ijaw posture and his invaluable contributions to the emergence of the Prosperity Administration in 2020 and the re-election of Governor Douye Diri in the November 11, 2023 election.

He further described the celebrant as a leader who leads from the front, assuring that Senator Dickson’s vibrancy and capacity would continue to give Bayelsa West, the state and Ijaw nation a quality representation in the National Assembly.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo prayed God to grant the celebrant good health, more wisdom, understanding and grace to serve God and humanity better in the days and years ahead.

His words: “I am always proud to identify with you for the guidance and effective representation you are giving to our people. Let me specially thank you for the invaluable role you played to ensure the emergence of the present administration in Bayelsa State….

“As you mark another birthday today being the 28th day of January, it is my prayer that the good Lord will endue you with more grace and good health to serve Him and humanity.”